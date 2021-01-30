-
USA: Oakland airport sells COVID test kits in vending machines
Oakland airport in California began selling COVID test kits using vending machines on Friday, making it the first in the US to do so.
Wellness 4 Humanity, the company selling the kits, is currently only selling saliva test kits that customers can send to their labs via FedEx. Customers then receive the results in less than 48 hours.
According to Wellness 4 Humanity, the test kits cost up to $150 (€123) and the vending machine will also sell express test kits in a few weeks. Wellness 4 Humanity has partnered with Swyft AI-powered vending machines to create a completely no-touch experience.
