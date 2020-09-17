USA: One of largest known T. rex skeletons to go under the hammer at Christie’s

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The British auction house Christie’s is planning on putting of one of the largest known Tyrannosaurus rex’s skeleton up for auction. The dinosaur was seen on display at their Manhattan location in New York City on Wednesday.

The T. rex nicknamed ‘Stan’ is approximately 67 million years old and his bones are expected to sell for an estimate of up to $8 million (€6.78 million).

The fossil is named after amateur paleontologist Stan Sacrison, who first discovered the skeleton in the northwestern United States, in 1987.

It will be on display at Christie’s until mid-October.

Video ID: 20200917-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200917-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly