USA: Orange sky tints San Leandro as California wildfires rage on
The Californian town of San Leandro, located on the eastern shore of San Francisco Bay, was seen enveloped by an orange hue on Wednesday, as smoke from the wildfires scorching the state got mixed with clouds and fog.
Aerial footage filmed in San Leandro shows the strange natural phenomenon that made some of the cities located in the West Coast look as if they had been filmed on another planet.
According to local reports, more than two million acres have burned in California during the recent wildfires.
