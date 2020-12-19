USA: Pence unveils new name of US Space Force as “Guardians” in birthday celebration

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Vice President Mike Pence revealed that the US Space Force would henceforth be known as the ‘Guardians’ during an announcement on Friday. The new name was publicly disclosed on behalf of the US President Donald Trump during the Space Force’s 1st birthday celebrations at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, in Washington, DC.

During his statement, Pence said that “Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Guardians” would be serving the US for “for generations to come.”

Pence also noted that the Space Force had a “Commander-in-Chief” in President Donald Trump, “who has understood clearly that space is a war-fighting domain.” Further to this, Pence cited his “extraordinary military leadership” and determination to stay in “in the lead to defend America” and its freedom from space.

Social media users were quick to draw parallels with the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise, despite statements by the Space Force on twitter that the name had “a long history in space operations” and could be traced back “to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier.'”

Parallels with popular culture have been drawn in the past by social media users, with some suggesting that the US Space Force logo resembled one used in the Star Trek television series and films. The Space Force later clarified that the logo had originally been inspired by a logo used by the Air Force Space Command in 1961.

