USA: Plane debris scattered on Broomfield football pitch after Denver take-off mishap
Debris from a plane was scattered on a Broomfield football field after a Boeing jet had an engine failure shortly after take-off from a Denver airport on Saturday.
The Hawaii-bound United Airlines 777 plane with 231 passengers aboard had a right engine failure shortly after takeoff on Saturday, resulting in black pieces falling and loud sounds heard from the sky. The commercial jet made an emergency landing at Denver airport. Nobody was injured in the incident.
