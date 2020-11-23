USA: Police arrive at scene of San Jose church stabbing that killed two

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

San Jose Police arrived at the scene of a stabbing at Grace Baptist Church on Sunday night. The stabbing wounds led to the death of two victims, despite first responders and police officers rushing to the aid of victims at the scene.

The police confirmed that no church services were taking place at the time of the attack via a tweet. Homeless locals and people sleeping rough had been brought into the building out of the cold before the attack.

Police announced that a press release will be held offering more information as soon as more facts are known.

