USA: Police detain mother of Karon Hylton at DC rally demanding justice for his death

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters rallied outside the 4th District Police Department in Washington DC on Saturday night, as they demanded justice over the death of Karon Hylton, a Black man. Hylton’s mother was detained during the protest and later released from custody.

Karen Hylton was seen crossing the metal barrier erected outside the station and approaching the front door, before being detained by the police.

Protesters were heard chanting ‘let her go,’ before she was freed. She continued protesting with the others and called for the firing and arrest of the officer involved in her son’s death.

“We’re here seeking justice for my son Karon, who was killed by the 4D Police station. They chased my baby down on his moped for the money in his pocket, and (they are) trying to hide it by basically saying ‘Oh he wasn’t wearing a helmet’ but no, this officer knows my child, they admitted my child at the hospital under John Doe for the money in his pocket,” said Karen Hylton.

Karon, a 20-year-old Black man, died after police attempted to pull him over for allegedly riding on the pavement without a helmet on October 23. His scooter collided with a car during police pursuit, despite the fact that Washington Metropolitan Police’s rules and regulations on ‘vehicular pursuits’ prohibit officers from chasing a suspect in a patrol car for anything less than a felony.

Video ID: 20201220-008

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201220-008

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly