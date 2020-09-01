USA: Police disperse BLM protest as unrest continues in Portland

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Riot police dispersed a Black Lives Matter movement protest in Portland on Tuesday, as demonstrations against police brutality and racism continued in the city.

Police officers were seen running in the direction of protesters clearing out roadblocks along the way. Demonstrators can also be seen marching as they retreated.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have been taking place in Portland in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of an officer.

On Saturday, one person was killed during violent clashes between Trump supporters and BLM protesters.

