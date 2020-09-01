-
Philippines TV network ABS-CBN forced to slash news operations | DW News - 24 mins ago
-
Hotel Rwanda film hero Paul Rusesabagina held on terror charges - 50 mins ago
-
Lukashenko banned from Baltics after ‘massive electoral fraud’ and ‘human rights breach’ - 50 mins ago
-
Coronavirus France: Millions return to work and school in masks - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden blasts Trump’s ‘law and order’ platform in campaign return - about 1 hour ago
-
Sudan inks historic peace deal with rebel groups - about 1 hour ago
-
Montenegro elections: Thousands take to streets as opposition claims victory - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump to visit Kenosha: Ailing city on edge as president’s tour looms - about 1 hour ago
-
Back to school for students across Europe amid worries over Covid spike - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Police disperse BLM protest as unrest continues in Portland - 2 hours ago
USA: Police disperse BLM protest as unrest continues in Portland
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Riot police dispersed a Black Lives Matter movement protest in Portland on Tuesday, as demonstrations against police brutality and racism continued in the city.
Police officers were seen running in the direction of protesters clearing out roadblocks along the way. Demonstrators can also be seen marching as they retreated.
Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have been taking place in Portland in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of an officer.
On Saturday, one person was killed during violent clashes between Trump supporters and BLM protesters.
Video ID: 20200901-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200901-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly