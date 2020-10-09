USA: Police scuffle with trans activists marching in support of Black Lives Matter in Manhattan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Scuffles erupted with police when the New York The Trans Liberation Ball from Stonewall Inn marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Hudson Yards, in New York City’s Manhattan, on Thursday.

Protesters can be seen marching, chanting and holding signs, with some of them scuffling with police in riot gear.

Protests have been taking place throughout the United States since George Floyd, a 46-year-old man was killed by police in Minneapolis, reigniting the Black Lives Matter movement, which demonstrates against a pattern of police killings of unarmed Black men, women and children.

Video ID: 20201009-026

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201009-026

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly