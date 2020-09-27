USA: Police swarm BLM protesters, arrests dozens in NYC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police officers arrested several Black Lives Matters protesters in New York City’s West Village and seized their music equipment, on Saturday night.

This came after police stopped a demonstration with a DJ set in Washington Square Park during which protesters were simply “celebrating the art of protest” explained one protester.

He said officers confiscated the DJ equipment with no warning and without giving an explanation.

Protesters marched to the sixth precinct where police surrounded demonstrators among tables of people dining outside.

“I think they arrested the DJ, they took 5,000 dollars worth of DJ equipment, they say, and other things,” he added.

Police confirmed “several” arrests saying they were likely in the dozens, according to local reports.

Video ID: 20200927-015

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200927-015

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly