USA: Post-COVID “potentially life-threatening” syndrome could occur in children
Studies at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston show that potentially life-threatening syndrome (MIS-C) could occur in children three to four weeks after they have been infected by COVID-19.
“MIS-C stands for Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. It is a potentially life-threatening condition that children can develop through 3 to 4 weeks after coronavirus infection. MIS-C is a syndrome that to date only has been associated with children who have been infected with coronavirus,” said Alvaro Moreira who acts as Assistant Professor at UT Health Science Center and has been studying the inflammatory syndrome in children.
Children who did not manifest symptoms of the coronavirus may still develop MIS-C.
“Currently we don’t know the exact number of individuals who have MIS-C, we believe it is in the thousands. From our review of 39 studies, we know that there were 662 children who had this condition,” noted Moreira.
The study shows MIS-C to resemble the Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, but the inflammation seen in MIS-C is much more severe.
“Our future research involves finding more markers to find out which patients will have poorer outcomes after contracting MIS-C. And we hope that our research will change the people’s perception of children being immune to COVID-19,” said Moreira.
