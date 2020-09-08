-
USA: Pro-Trump and BLM protesters clash near Oregon Capitol
Supporters of US President Donald Trump and of the Black Lives Matter movement clashed near the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, on Monday, after several hundred Trump supporters gathered in Oregon City and drove to the state capital.
Police arrested several Pro-Trump protesters who were seen chasing a BLM protester.
The rally followed the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a member of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, in a Portland protest in August.
Demonstrations against police brutality and racism have been taking place in Portland and across the US since late May, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer.
