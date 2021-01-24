USA: Protesters call for Navalny’s release outside NY Russian Consulate

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Russian Consulate in Manhattan on Saturday to call for the release of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Navalny supporters held signs demanding the freedom of the jailed activist. “They should free him and maybe listen to him at least a little bit,” a protester said.

Navalny was detained on January 17 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he spent nearly five months recovering from an alleged Novichok nerve agent attack.

After Navalny’s arrest his associates called on supporters to join demonstrations in dozens of Russian cities on Saturday.

On Monday, Navalny was jailed for 30 days for breaching parole conditions of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction. Navalny said the court ruling held inside the police station was a ‘mockery.’ His parole review hearing is currently scheduled to take place on January 29.

