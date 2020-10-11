USA: Protesters gather to on Golden Gate Bridge in support of Armenia

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Demonstrators gathered on San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to show their support for Armenia as Azerbaijan and Armenia both agreed to a ceasefire.

Member of San Francisco’s Armenia National Committee of America, Roxanne Makasdjian, said most people at the protest were ancestors of the survivors from the Armenian Genocide, that had moved to the States.

“We’ve seen this horror story before. We see it attempted to be happening again, and we want to do whatever we can here to stop it, and to reach out to our Bay Area neighbours, and say, ‘please tell our government, the United States, to stop arming Turkey and Azerbaijan, because they are using those arms against Armenians,'” she said.

Protesters could be seen in and around the bridge holding Armenian flags and signs including “Stop Armenian genocide” and “Stop Erdogan, terrorism.”

Mayor of Colma City John Goodwin, also joined in the rally for solidarity, despite not being of Armenian descent.

“Whether you’re Armenian or not, you know, we need to be, we need to support each other during the difficulties, that are going on right now in the world. You know, we’re facing COVID, we have election issues going on in this country, and I think a lot of people are forgetting what is going on in the rest of the world,” he said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire from midday (local time; 08:00 GMT) on Saturday, and plan to start negotiations over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Fighting between the two countries broke out on September 27 when sides of the conflict exchanged fire.

At least 200 deaths have been reported in the heaviest fighting since the 1994 ceasefire, with both sides blame each other for the escalation and the number of casualties is climbing.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but has an independent government led by a majority group of ethnic Armenians.

