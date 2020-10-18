-
USA: Protesters rally against killing of Jonathan Price in Washington DC
Hundreds of protesters hit the streets of Washington DC on Saturday night, to protest against police brutality and the killing of Jonathan Price by a Texas police officer earlier this month.
Members from the “TheyThem” Collective marched holding a banner reading “Free the people, fight the power, fuck the police” and “Defund, Disarm, Disband.” They chanted slogans against the police passing diners eating out on a busy commercial street.
Price, a 31 year old Afro-American man, was shot four times in the torso at Kwik Chek store in Wolfe city, Texas.
