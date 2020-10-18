USA: Protesters rally against killing of Jonathan Price in Washington DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters hit the streets of Washington DC on Saturday night, to protest against police brutality and the killing of Jonathan Price by a Texas police officer earlier this month.

Members from the “TheyThem” Collective marched holding a banner reading “Free the people, fight the power, fuck the police” and “Defund, Disarm, Disband.” They chanted slogans against the police passing diners eating out on a busy commercial street.

Price, a 31 year old Afro-American man, was shot four times in the torso at Kwik Chek store in Wolfe city, Texas.

On October 3, Price, a 31-year-old Black man, was tasered and subsequently shot four times at a petrol station in Wolfe City, Texas. Police officer Shaun Lucas, aged 22, has been charged with murder.

