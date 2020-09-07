USA: Protests over killing of Daniel Prude continue in Rochester

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Rochester’s Public Safety building, which houses the local police department, on Sunday. Demonstrators marched through the streets with banners and flags to the complex which had been protected with fences. As per plans announced earlier by Mayor Lovely Warren, community elders stood next to the fence, in between the protesters and police, in order to prevent violence. Police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude’s arrest in March sparked the protests after it was released on Wednesday. The video showed police covering Prude’s head with a ‘spit hood’ and holding him on the ground before he stopped breathing, after officers found him naked in the street. Prude was taken to hospital but was declared brain-dead and was subsequently taken off life support on March 30. Prude’s brother Joe had called the police for help after it became clear that his brother was experiencing a mental health crisis. Seven police officers were suspended in connection with the case on Thursday, with New York’s attorney general announcing the formation of a grand jury to investigate Prude’s death on Saturday.

Video ID: 20200907-007

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200907-007

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly