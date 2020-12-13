-
UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline - 43 mins ago
-
Europe’s week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward - 2 hours ago
-
Germany announces COVID-19 lockdown with businesses and schools closed through January 10 - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Boris Johnson delivers statement after Brexit trade talks with EU - 2 hours ago
-
UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline - 3 hours ago
-
German Chancellor Merkel announces hard holiday lockdown | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Proud Boys burn ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner at DC rally - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Armed anti-Trump protesters face off with Trump supporters in Atlanta - 3 hours ago
-
Things A Sports Commentator Would Never Say | Mock The Week – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: von der Leyen delivers statement as Brexit trade talks with UK approach deadline - 3 hours ago
USA: Proud Boys burn ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner at DC rally
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Proud Boys members were seen snagging a ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner and then proceeding to burn it, during a rally in support of US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Saturday.
The protesters were seen setting the banner on fire, while cheering and chanting slogans against Antifa.
Thousands of supporters of Trump rallied in the US capital for a second ‘Million MAGA’ march on Saturday, which was organised in order to show support for Trump and his unproven claims of fraud in the US presidential election. Counter-protests were also organised on the day, which saw clashes break out between Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter demonstrators.
At least four protesters were stabbed as clashes flared up between Proud Boys members and Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Washington DC. Another protester was shot in Olympia earlier in the day, during a pro-Trump rally and counter-demo.
#USA #WashingtonDC #ProudBoys #BlackLivesMatter #BLM #Trump
Video ID: 20201213-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201213-010
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly