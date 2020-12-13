USA: Proud Boys burn ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner at DC rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Proud Boys members were seen snagging a ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner and then proceeding to burn it, during a rally in support of US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Saturday.

The protesters were seen setting the banner on fire, while cheering and chanting slogans against Antifa.

Thousands of supporters of Trump rallied in the US capital for a second ‘Million MAGA’ march on Saturday, which was organised in order to show support for Trump and his unproven claims of fraud in the US presidential election. Counter-protests were also organised on the day, which saw clashes break out between Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

At least four protesters were stabbed as clashes flared up between Proud Boys members and Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Washington DC. Another protester was shot in Olympia earlier in the day, during a pro-Trump rally and counter-demo.

