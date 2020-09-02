USA: Rev. Jackson joins Jacob Blake’s family in Kenosha rally ahead of Trump’s visit

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

American activist and politician Reverend Jesse Jackson joined Jacob Blake’s family and friends at a rally at the shooting site in Kenosha for a rally on Tuesday.

Jacob’s uncle, Justin Blake addressed the crowd at the rally where he urged protesters nationwide “not to be violent” but instead come together in unity.

“We are not mad, we understand that you are angry and upset. And we can see why would you want to burn something down, but we are asking you not to. That fist that you put up in anger, we ask that you raise it up high in unity,” urged Blake speaking to several members of the media, neighbours, and protesters who had gathered at the scene.

People had gathered close to the shooting site at around 11:00 local time (17:00 GMT) a few hours before US President Donald Trump visited Kenosha to meet with local law enforcement.

Kenosha has become the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality after a 29-year-old black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back by officers on August 23rd. Two people were killed in the protests that followed the shooting, with the city suffering massive damage to personal property and businesses.

Video ID: 20200901-066

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200901-066

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly