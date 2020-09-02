-
USA: Riot declared in Portland as protesters march on mayor’s residence
Police deployed tear gas against protesters who had marched on the residence of Portland mayor Ted Wheeler as he celebrated his birthday on Monday.
“Fuck Ted Wheeler,” protesters chanted outside’s wheeler’s residence in Northwest Portland.
Police declared a riot and asked protesters and reporters to leave the area.
Protesters chanted and started fires on the street.
Similar rallies have been happening in Portland and across the United States for weeks now, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis among other African-American victims of alleged police brutality and discriminatory practices.
BLM rallies in Portland have dwindled since federal forces withdrew from the city.
