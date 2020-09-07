-
USA: San Francisco’s Baker Beach packed amid record heatwave despite pandemic
Thousands of people flocked to beaches in San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday amid an ongoing heatwave, despite warnings against large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Footage shows Baker Beach near the Golden Gate Bridge packed with visitors. High temperatures, which forced people to get out to the beaches, caused several wildfires across Northern California.
