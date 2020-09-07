USA: Santa Monica beach packed with visitors as heatwave hits California

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A heatwave hit Southern California on a Long Labor Day weekend with high temperatures forcing large crowds of people towards beaches.

Santa Monica State Beach was one of many locations that were packed with visitors on Sunday despite the COVID pandemic.

Several people who were interviewed by Ruptly didn’t seem to be concerned about the large gathering.

“We’re still cautious, we take precautionaries and have to follow the rules. But here at the beach with the fresh air and salt-water, it’s a little bit of freedom,” explained one of visitors.

Record-breaking temperatures caused nearly two dozens major wildfires across California, with around 13,000 firefighters deployed to tackle the blaze.

