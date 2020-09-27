-
USA: Scuffles erupt as Proud Boys hold rally in Portland
Members of the right-wing Proud Boys group held a demonstration in Portland on Saturday, which was met by counter protesters resulting, in scuffles between the groups.
A member of the Proud Boys can be seen pushing a person to the ground, while others harassed journalists and chanted against Antifa.
The crowds at both the Proud Boys rally and counter demonstrations were smaller than expected.
