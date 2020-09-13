USA: Scuffles erupt between BLM protesters and police in front of NYPD building

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Suffles erupted between police and Black Lives Matter protesters, in front of the New York City Police Department building, on Saturday.

Police used batons and forcibly pushed back protesters.

They ordered protesters to back up or be arrested for disorderly conduct. A number of protesters were arrested.

Earlier on protesters marched from the Bronx to Washington Heights onto the George Washington Bridge where they briefly stopped traffic, blocking a ramp to the upper level of the bridge.

