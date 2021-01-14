-
Covid-19: High Street chemists start vaccinations in England 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 28 mins ago
-
The Arab Spring, 10 years on: In Tunisia, ‘the powerful are still stealing from us’ - 55 mins ago
-
Security boosted in US Capitol ahead of Biden swearing-in - 2 hours ago
-
Donald Trump impeached for ‘inciting’ US Capitol riot - 2 hours ago
-
Ugandans vote in tense election under internet blackout - 3 hours ago
-
USA: “Shocked and deeply saddened” by Capitol riot, Trump calls for calm - 3 hours ago
-
North Macedonia: Revellers celebrate century-old Vevcani Carnival despite cancellation - 4 hours ago
-
UK: Asylum seekers on hunger strike over conditions at Kent army barracks - 4 hours ago
-
USA: NYC ends contracts with Trump Organisation over Capitol riot - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Security tightens around Capitol ahead of Biden”s inauguration - 4 hours ago
USA: Security tightens around Capitol ahead of Biden”s inauguration
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Security has been ramped up around the US Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.
Construction workers and officers could be seen setting up fences and roadblocks while military trucks closed streets.
After the US Capitol storming by pro-Trump supporters last week, the FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington ahead of the inauguration. The National Guard is reportedly expected to send 20,000 troops to DC to scale up security on January 20.
#USA #Biden #DC #Trump #USCapitol
Video ID: 20210114-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210114-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly