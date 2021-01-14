USA: “Shocked and deeply saddened” by Capitol riot, Trump calls for calm

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: The White House

US President Donald Trump condemned the US Capitol storming and called for peace and unity in a video statement released in Washington, on Wednesday, shortly after being impeached by the House of Representatives for a history-making second time.

“I was shocked and deeply saddened by the calamity at the Capitol last week. I want to thank the hundreds of millions of incredible American citizens who have responded to this moment with calm moderation and grace. We will get through this challenge, just like we always do,” the president said.

Trump addressed the Capitol riot and the blocking of his social media accounts but did not mention the impeachment.

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in, and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement. You’re attacking it, and you are attacking our country. We can not tolerate it,” the president added.

“Whether you are on the right or on the left, a Democrat or Republican, there is never a justification for violence. No excuses. No exceptions. America is a nation of laws. Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice,” Trump continued.

“I am asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda, to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country. There has been reporting that additional demonstrations are being planned. In the coming days, both here in Washington and across the country. I have been briefed by the U.S. Secret Service on the potential threats. Every American deserves to have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way. That is your first amendment right. But I cannot emphasize that there must be no violence, no law-breaking, and no vandalism of any kind,” Donald Trump said.

