USA: Streets of New Orleans submerged on Thanksgiving due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rain on Wednesday evening caused flooding of several neighbourhoods of New Orleans, leaving many streets submerged and roads closed.

Water flooding streets and shops on Canal Street could be seen in the footage. Cars also seemed to be trapped on the road.

Certain areas of the city received between 5-7 cm (2-3 inches) of rain on the eve of Thanksgiving, which caused the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for several districts of New Orleans and Jefferson.

