USA: Strong winds reignite CalWood fires in Colorado

Strong winds rekindled the CalWood fires near Boulder County in Colorado on Tuesday after they had been contained on the previous day.

Smoke mixed with storm clouds could be seen over the mountains of the county.

Rescue and police teams were deployed to the scene and set up checkpoints on Highway 36 leading to Estes Park to filter the access to people and contain the fires.

The CalWood blaze is the latest in a series of wildfires to affect the state of Colorado prompting a series of evacuations.

