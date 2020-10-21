-
AI technology raises fears of ‘new age of fabricated revenge porn’ - 50 mins ago
-
French anti-terrorism prosecutor reveals latest on Samuel Paty murder investigation - 52 mins ago
-
Fighting picks up in Nagorno-Karabakh as residents flee - about 1 hour ago
-
Russian diver has friendly encounter with Beluga whale near Popov Island - about 1 hour ago
-
Seven people brought before a judge over beheading of French teacher - 2 hours ago
-
Cycling Under Siege in Gaza | Close Up | Ep. 21 - 2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong airline to cut thousands of jobs amid pandemic - 2 hours ago
-
What’s the link between biodiversity and climate change? | Climate Now - 2 hours ago
-
South Korea hosts Asia’s largest international film festival - 2 hours ago
-
Directors of Gamaleya and Vector research centres take part in Valdai Club annual meeting in Moscow - 2 hours ago
USA: Strong winds reignite CalWood fires in Colorado
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Strong winds rekindled the CalWood fires near Boulder County in Colorado on Tuesday after they had been contained on the previous day.
Smoke mixed with storm clouds could be seen over the mountains of the county.
Rescue and police teams were deployed to the scene and set up checkpoints on Highway 36 leading to Estes Park to filter the access to people and contain the fires.
The CalWood blaze is the latest in a series of wildfires to affect the state of Colorado prompting a series of evacuations.
Video ID: 20201021-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201021-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly