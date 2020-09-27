-
USA: Teenager charged with Kenosha shootings fights extradition
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during a racial justice demonstration in Kenosha, will fight extradition from Illinois.
The Lake County state attorney Mike Nerheim said on Friday that he has not seen a case “where somebody challenges extradition, especially once the governor’s warrant been issued.”
To a reporter asking whether this was procedural, Nerheim responded that, “Oftentimes, what happens is in a situation like this, people will waive extradition. We don’t even get to the point where we need a governor’s warrant, but in this one, we instituted that process pretty quickly.”
Rittenhouse took part in the hearing at Lake County Circuit Court in Illinois via video link, from the detention facility where he is held.
Counts against him include first degree intentional homicide and first degree reckless homicide.
Video ID: 20200925-053
