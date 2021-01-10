-
Paralysed by snowstorm, Spain sends out Covid-19 vaccine and food convoys - 7 hours ago
-
Israel: Netanyahu gets 2nd COVID vaccine jab, says all Israelis could be vaccinated by April - 7 hours ago
-
US ends curbs on contacts with Taiwan in move expected to draw Beijing’s ire - 8 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions as BLM, Trump supporters face off in Pacific Beach - 8 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Search and rescue efforts underway at suspected Sriwijaya Air crash site - 8 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Debris, human remains recovered from suspected crash site of Sriwijaya Air - 8 hours ago
-
UK: Scuffles break out as police arrest anti-lockdown protesters at London demo - 8 hours ago
-
COVID-19: UK healthcare workers face mental health crisis - 8 hours ago
-
UN warns over Latin America’s hunger crisis - 8 hours ago
-
“All we can do is cry” – Relative of passengers on board Sriwijaya Air plane feared to have crashed - 8 hours ago
USA: Tensions as BLM, Trump supporters face off in Pacific Beach
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Tensions flared up in San Diego’s iconic Pacific Beach as a rally of Trump supporters on Saturday was disrupted by a group of counter-protesters rallying under the Black Lives Matter (BLM) banner.
In an interview, one of the counter-protesters expressed frustration at the rally referring to Wednesday events involving Trump supporters storming the Capitol in Washington DC: “We watched them (storm the Capitol). Now they’re back after attempting to overthrow the government.”
By contrast, a protester who came intending to attend the pro-Trump rally argued that the rally was a social occasion featuring music which had been disrupted by ‘paramilitary freaks’ who “decided to march and attack.”
In a statement released on Twitter, San Diego police announced that they will “always facilitate peaceful protests” but that they would “not tolerate acts of violence.” The protest was declared an unlawful assembly due to acts of violence as police reported rocks, eggs and bottles being thrown. The use of pepper spray was also noted amongst the listing of violent acts that occurred on the day.
On Wednesday, supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, disrupting a Congress meeting. The events left as many as five people dead.
Video ID: 20210110-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210110-010
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly