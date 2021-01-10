USA: Tensions as BLM, Trump supporters face off in Pacific Beach

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tensions flared up in San Diego’s iconic Pacific Beach as a rally of Trump supporters on Saturday was disrupted by a group of counter-protesters rallying under the Black Lives Matter (BLM) banner.

In an interview, one of the counter-protesters expressed frustration at the rally referring to Wednesday events involving Trump supporters storming the Capitol in Washington DC: “We watched them (storm the Capitol). Now they’re back after attempting to overthrow the government.”

By contrast, a protester who came intending to attend the pro-Trump rally argued that the rally was a social occasion featuring music which had been disrupted by ‘paramilitary freaks’ who “decided to march and attack.”

In a statement released on Twitter, San Diego police announced that they will “always facilitate peaceful protests” but that they would “not tolerate acts of violence.” The protest was declared an unlawful assembly due to acts of violence as police reported rocks, eggs and bottles being thrown. The use of pepper spray was also noted amongst the listing of violent acts that occurred on the day.

On Wednesday, supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, disrupting a Congress meeting. The events left as many as five people dead.

