USA: Tensions flare in NYC as pro-Trump demo disrupted by counter protesters
Around 400 supporters of US President Donald Trump marched through New York City on Wednesday carrying a gigantic US flag with “TRUMP” scrawled across it, where they were met by several counter protesters.
The march, led by a Trump lookalike, was met with counter protesters who tried to obstruct the demonstration, prompting police forces to intervene and make arrests as they tried to keep the groups separate.
Escorted by policemen, the parade ended on the stairs of the National Museum of the Native American, where other confrontations occurred between the two opposite sides.
