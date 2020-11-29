-
USA: Tensions run high as duelling protests march through Raleigh
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The atmosphere was tense as pro and anti-Trump protesters were both out on the streets of Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday.
Alt-right organisation Proud Boys were among those out on the streets, with one member named David Jeremy saying “our goal was to make sure no one was physically harassed for expressing their First Amendment rights.”
There were verbal exchanges between Proud Boys, counter-protesters and passing motorists, with the police stepping in to break some up.
Counter protesters also voiced their reasons for coming out “if you empower white supremacist organisations like this, it ends up being my black body being killed, and brown people, and queer folk who end up dying overwhelmingly.” Michael Gere commented “we’re going to do what we have got to do to get our point across and eventually you are all going to agree with us and start standing up and speaking out when it’s time to stand up and speak out.”
Donald Trump won the popular vote in North Carolina, with 2,758,773 votes to Joe Biden’s 2,684,292, securing 15 electoral college votes for Trump.
