USA: Therapy dog Kerith provides support to firefighters battling California wildfires

Kerith the therapy dog Kerith visited the base camp of firefighters in Fresno, California, on Sunday, to provide them with some support as they are battling wildfires.
“Kerith is a two-year-old golden retriever and therapy dog who visits men and women fighting wildfires in the state in order to give them joy and support,” said Heidi, Kerith’s owner.
Kerith brought smiles to firefighters’ faces, who were seen enjoying some cuddles with the golden retriever.
“It is the first time that I’ve seen a fire therapy dog. I think it’s a great idea, I mean it kinda brightens your day, seeing this dog, how nice and sweet it is,” said Jason Rutherford, a firefighter.
Various fire departments are currently fighting the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest area of California which has been raging since early September.
