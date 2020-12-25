USA: Tourists enjoy Christmas atmosphere in New York despite pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tourists were filmed enjoying the festive atmosphere in New York City on Thursday, despite the COVID pandemic.

Visitors could be seen posing near some of the city’s most famous landmarks

“I came to New York to spend Christmas up here, it’s really pretty, all the lights and everything here in Hudson Yards and COVID doesn’t seem to be slowing down people seem wanting to enjoy the holiday anyway,” said Malcolm, a tourist from Georgia.

“Walking is super safe, so it is one of the things you can do, with masks and social distancing and can stay healthy, keep your spirits bright and you know kind of beat the pandemic,” said Diane, another tourist.

In mid-December, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said a full lockdown may be announced in New York City after Christmas due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

