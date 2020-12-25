-
Creepy or cool? Tokyo company ‘buys’ real faces and turns them into masks - 27 mins ago
-
State of Palestine: Christmas mass held with limited audience in Bethlehem church - 51 mins ago
-
What does the Brexit trade deal mean for the EU and the UK? | DW News - 52 mins ago
-
Germany: Church holds Christmas mass at hardware store car park - 54 mins ago
-
Pope Francis holds Christmas Day mass from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican | LIVE - 57 mins ago
-
Iraq: Believers flock to Christmas mass in Qaraqosh monastery - 59 mins ago
-
UK: Londoners ring bells to send Christmas message of hope - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: Pope delivers Urbi et Orbi message on Christmas Day in Vatican - about 1 hour ago
-
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Tourists enjoy Christmas atmosphere in New York despite pandemic - 2 hours ago
USA: Tourists enjoy Christmas atmosphere in New York despite pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Tourists were filmed enjoying the festive atmosphere in New York City on Thursday, despite the COVID pandemic.
Visitors could be seen posing near some of the city’s most famous landmarks
“I came to New York to spend Christmas up here, it’s really pretty, all the lights and everything here in Hudson Yards and COVID doesn’t seem to be slowing down people seem wanting to enjoy the holiday anyway,” said Malcolm, a tourist from Georgia.
“Walking is super safe, so it is one of the things you can do, with masks and social distancing and can stay healthy, keep your spirits bright and you know kind of beat the pandemic,” said Diane, another tourist.
In mid-December, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said a full lockdown may be announced in New York City after Christmas due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
#USA #NewYorkCity #NYC #toursits #Christmas #COVID19 #coronavirus
Video ID: 20201225-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201225-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly