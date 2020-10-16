USA: Trump attacks “corrupt” Biden over son’s business dealings in China at NC campaign rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump dubbed his Democratic challenger Joe Biden a “corrupt politician” as he attacked him over his son’s allegedly corrupt business dealings in China, at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday.

“Yesterday we learned from newly released e-mails, and I want to thank the New York Post for showing real bravery, that Joe Biden has been blatantly lying about his involvement in his son’s corrupt business dealings,” said Trump, referring to emails purported to be found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that were published by the newspaper on Wednesday.

“Joe Biden is a corrupt politician and he’s been corrupt for many years and everybody in Washington know it. And just now a little while ago a new story shows up, that Hunter made a deal with a wealthy Chinese business magnate for 10 million dollars a year for ‘introductions only,”’ continued Trump.

The president also attacked the Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, accusing him of flip-flopping over mask recommendations and stated that he was a Democrat. Fauci has made clear that the authorities did not initially recommend public mask usage due to fears that it would deprive health-care workers of protective equipment, and he is not a registered member of any party while he has worked under Democratic and Republican administrations.

Trump also repeated an incorrect assertion that the CDC had said “85 percent of people wearing a mask catch” the coronavirus.

Video ID: 20201016-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201016-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly