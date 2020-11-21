USA: Trump campaign makes legal objections as Milwaukee County starts recount

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The recount of ballots in the 2020 presidential election had a slow start in Milwaukee County on Friday as within minutes of the start of the recount, legal representatives of incumbent US President Donald Trump brought up a series of legal objections.

“I know for a fact that the city of Milwaukee specifically told them to wait for a moment because that was an issue that the Trump campaign brought up. We wanted to make sure we gather enough information to understand the request was, that took a little while as you know, about half an hour, and now they are going to deliberate on it,” said George Christenson who acts as the Milwaukee County Clerk.

The recount of nearly 460,000 ballots needs to be done by December 1.

Video ID: 20201121-008

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201121-008

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly