USA: Trump evades questions on QAnon, debts, COVID test results at combative Miami town hall

US President Donald Trump was evasive as he faced questions over his debts, personal coronavirus test results, the QAnon conspiracy theory, and other topics, at a town hall-style meeting in Miami on Thursday.

Trump did not answer questions about when he last tested negative for the coronavirus and did not say definitively whether he was tested the day of the first presidential debate with former Vice-President Joe Biden.

“I thought I probably did [get tested the day of the debate]. And I took the test the day before and the day before, and I was always in great shape and I was in great shape for the debate. And it was only after the debate, like a period of time after the debate that I said, that’s interesting. And they took a test and it tested positive,” he said, omitting the results of his tests in the days before the event. Trump was hospitalised with COVID-19 days after the debate.

When asked about the QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges an organisation of Satanic paedophiles including Democratic politicians is actively plotting against him, the president changed the subject to Antifa.

Town hall moderator Savannah Guthrie also asked him about a conspiracy theory he retweeted, alleging Biden had Seal Team Six members killed to cover up the purportedly faked death of Osama Bin Laden.

“I know nothing about that,” Trump replied. “That was a retweet. That was an opinion of somebody and that was a retweet. I put it out there, people can decide about it themselves.”

The president was also pressed on his debts, reportedly exceeding $400 million (€340 million).

“The numbers are all wrong,” he said, adding, “In fact some of it I did as favours to institutions that wanted to loan me money.”

