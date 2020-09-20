-
Small Axe: Trailer – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
USA: “Country can wait” – demonstrators demand deceased RBG not be replaced before elections - 3 hours ago
-
Peru: Police officers drafted in to teach children at village with limited internet - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Trump pledges to nominate woman as replacement for Ginsburg - 3 hours ago
-
USA: “We should abide by Ruth Bader Ginsburg”s wishes” – Mourners rally outside Supreme Court - 3 hours ago
-
Greece: Rare Mediterranean storm Ianos batters Corfu, causing floods - 3 hours ago
-
Greece: Migrants queue for hours at supermarkets on Lesbos - 4 hours ago
-
Italy: Families in ‘total despair’ as Libya”s Haftar demands prisoner swap for captured fishermen - 4 hours ago
-
Schools open in India as coronavirus cases top 5 million | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Greece: Over 200 migrants with coronavirus housed in barbed wire enclosed area of new Kara Tepe camp - 4 hours ago
USA: Trump pledges to nominate woman as replacement for Ginsburg
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump vowed to nominate a woman to fill the vacancy in the US Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, during a campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday.
Trump took the stage to chants of “Fill that seat.”
“I will be putting forward the nominee next week, it will be a woman,” he said, before adding that he did not choose his nominee yet among a list of “numerous women.”
Ginsburg died at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, at age 87, on Friday.
Known for being a champion of women’s rights and for her liberal stance at the Supreme Court, Ginsburg’s death could alter the ideological balance of the court, giving Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority.
Video ID: 20200920-009
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200920-009
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly