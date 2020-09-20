USA: Trump pledges to nominate woman as replacement for Ginsburg

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump vowed to nominate a woman to fill the vacancy in the US Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, during a campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday.

Trump took the stage to chants of “Fill that seat.”

“I will be putting forward the nominee next week, it will be a woman,” he said, before adding that he did not choose his nominee yet among a list of “numerous women.”

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, at age 87, on Friday.

Known for being a champion of women’s rights and for her liberal stance at the Supreme Court, Ginsburg’s death could alter the ideological balance of the court, giving Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority.

