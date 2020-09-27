USA: Trump praises his Supreme Court nominee at Pennsylvania rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump praised judge Amy Coney Barrett, his choice to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the US Supreme Court, while speaking to supporters at a rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

“Judge Barrett is a brilliant legal mind and an extraordinary scholar, you know that. Number one in her class, you know the professor, one of the most respected people, he said ‘the greatest student’ he’s ever had, that’s pretty good, that’s a little better than Biden, wouldn’t you say?” Trump said to the cheers of his supporters.

Trump further stressed that Barrett would defend Americans’ “God-given rights and freedoms.”

Trump went on to warn his supporters that “If given power, the far-left will pack the Supreme Court who will terminate the second amendment, that’s what they want to do, strike the words ‘Under God’ from your pledge of allegiance, tear down crosses from public spaces and force taxpayers to fund extreme late term abortions, that’s what they are looking to do.”

Barrett is Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at her home in Washington DC of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, aged 87, on Friday, September 18. She served on the court for 27 years after being appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.

