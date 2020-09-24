-
Anger as no officers directly charged for Breonna Taylor death - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19: Spain sees highest youth unemployment rate in EU as pandemic hits hard - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protests in Louisville after officers in Breonna Taylor case avoid homicide charges - 2 hours ago
-
Police shot during Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, Kentucky - 2 hours ago
-
State-of-the-art cleaning robots make spotless debut at London station - 3 hours ago
-
UN: Lebanese President Aoun calls on world to support reconstruction of Beirut - 3 hours ago
-
Russian bombers take to Belarus skies during joint drills - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Trump refuses to commit to peaceful power transfer if he loses November election - 3 hours ago
-
Iconic French singer and actress Juliette Gréco dies at 93 - 5 hours ago
-
Kenya’s top judge demands dissolution of parliament over lack of women lawmakers - 10 hours ago
USA: Trump refuses to commit to peaceful power transfer if he loses November election
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in case of losing the November 3 election, during a press briefing at the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday.
“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. I´ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster,” said Trump.
When the reporter said that “people are rioting,” Trump added “get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there will be a continuation.”
Trump then left the briefing to take ‘an emergency call,’ without providing any details.
Video ID: 20200924-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200924-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly