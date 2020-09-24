USA: Trump refuses to commit to peaceful power transfer if he loses November election

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in case of losing the November 3 election, during a press briefing at the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. I´ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster,” said Trump.

When the reporter said that “people are rioting,” Trump added “get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there will be a continuation.”

Trump then left the briefing to take ‘an emergency call,’ without providing any details.

Video ID: 20200924-003

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200924-003

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly