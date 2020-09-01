USA: Trump speaks again of plane filled with “rioters” and “anarchists”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump spoke again about a plane filled with “the looters, the anarchists, the rioters,” before boarding Air Force One in the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Tuesday.

“I can probably refer you to the person, and they could do it. I’d like to ask that person if it was OK, but a person who was on a plane said that there were about six people like that person, more or less. And what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, the rioters, people that obviously were looking for trouble. And the person felt very uncomfortable in the plane,” said Trump.

“This would be a person you know, so I will see whether or not I can get that person. I’ll let them know and I’ll see whether or not I can get that person to speak to you. But this was a firsthand account of a plane going from Washington to wherever, and I’ll see if I can get that information for you. Maybe they’ll speak to you, maybe they won’t,” he added.

During an interview on Monday, Trump commented on a suspected plane carrying people he referred to as “thugs” that was purportedly heading for the Republican National Convention in order to cause disruption.

No evidence has been found of Trump’s allegations with many media outlets drawing parallels between the president’s assertions and debunked rumours that surfaced on social media in June about black-clad left-wing demonstrators flying into Idaho in order to attack businesses.

