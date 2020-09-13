-
USA: Trump supporters hold interstate convoy for “four more years”
Trump supporters driving in a variety of vehicles gathered in Cincinnati, Ohio for the “Trump Train Parade” on Saturday. The convoy ran around the I-275 highway, passing through Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.
Dozens of trucks, cars and motorcycles were seen decorated with Trump and US flags while honking on highway and parking lots in the area.
“If Trump loses this election we lose our country,” said one of the supporters, interviewed on site. “Don’t let that happen people. Get out and vote,” she added.
