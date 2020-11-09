-
USA: Trump supporters stage car protest against ‘stolen votes’ in California
Supporters of US President Donald Trump held a car rally in California on Sunday driving from Glendale to Pasadena in a protest against what they call ‘stolen votes’.
Some of them repeated claims by Trump that the vote was rigged in favour of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
On Saturday, Biden declared victory in the presidential election. Trump has not yet conceded the defeat with his campaig intending to mount legal challenges over alleged electoral fraud in several states.
