USA: Trump supporters stage massive car rally in Arizona

Thousands of people were reported to have taken part in a car rally in support of US President Donald Trump on a highway in Peoria, a major suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.

Footage shows participants and their vehicles with pro-Trump flags and banners during the demonstration.

Seven thousand cars were estimated to have joined the rally.

