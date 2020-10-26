-
Matthew McConaughey’s dad tried to bring his pet bird back to life! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 29 mins ago
-
USA: Trump supporters stage massive car rally in Arizona - 39 mins ago
-
With record 52,000 new cases, France struggles to contain Covid-19 - 52 mins ago
-
IATA CEO: Will science prevent the aviation industry’s crash? | Inside Story - 53 mins ago
-
Smart Schools – a cross-border project making Bosnia and Croatia greener - 56 mins ago
-
Achievements of the EU’s Smart Schools cross-border project – so far - 57 mins ago
-
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods, EU calls his comments ‘unacceptable’ - 59 mins ago
-
LIVE: UNSC convenes to discuss the situation in the Middle East - about 1 hour ago
-
In Thailand, local businesses adapt to ongoing protests - 2 hours ago
-
Mateus Webba Da Silva: the Angolan expert breaking ground in DNA research - 2 hours ago
USA: Trump supporters stage massive car rally in Arizona
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of people were reported to have taken part in a car rally in support of US President Donald Trump on a highway in Peoria, a major suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.
Footage shows participants and their vehicles with pro-Trump flags and banners during the demonstration.
Seven thousand cars were estimated to have joined the rally.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly