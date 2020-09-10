USA: Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen publishes memoir “Disloyal”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Michael Cohen who used to work as Donald Trump’s attorney and personal counsel for years published the memoir “Disloyal” about his time as US president’s “fixer,” how he was often described by media, on Tuesday.

Footage shows Cohen’s books on the shelves at one of the Washington D.C. bookstores.

In his memoir, he describes episodes of President Trump’s alleged racism and calls him “a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has already commented on the book in an official statement: “Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies.”

Video ID: 20200910-017

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200910-017

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly