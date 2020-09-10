-
Trump admits to deliberately misleading US public over Covid-19, but will it matter? - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen publishes memoir “Disloyal” - 5 hours ago
-
Covid-19 pandemic: Sweden’s very different approach - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: Thousands of migrants left homeless after fire destroys Moria camp in Lesbos - 5 hours ago
-
UN’s ‘global ceasefire’ resolution falters - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Post-COVID “potentially life-threatening” syndrome could occur in children - 6 hours ago
-
Argentina police protest to demand better pay and conditions - 6 hours ago
-
COVID-19: Philippine schools struggle to educate poor children - 6 hours ago
-
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety issue - 6 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Fire burns at Beirut port, a month after massive blasts - 6 hours ago
USA: Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen publishes memoir “Disloyal”
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Michael Cohen who used to work as Donald Trump’s attorney and personal counsel for years published the memoir “Disloyal” about his time as US president’s “fixer,” how he was often described by media, on Tuesday.
Footage shows Cohen’s books on the shelves at one of the Washington D.C. bookstores.
In his memoir, he describes episodes of President Trump’s alleged racism and calls him “a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has already commented on the book in an official statement: “Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies.”
Video ID: 20200910-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200910-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly