USA: Volunteer animal shelter welcomes hundreds of pets as Fresno wildfire burns uncontained
Volunteers have been welcoming pets and cattle at an animal shelter near Fresno as the Creek Fire has burned over 135,523 acres (54,844 hectares) forcing hundreds to evacuate, as seen in footage from Monday.
Volunteers worked with firefighters to rescue animals stuck in forest and burnout barns. One of the volunteers who participated in rescue efforts stressed that it was just for help.
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sunday in three counties due to the Creek Fire which forced people in mountain communities to leave their homes. The blaze has spread to more than 295 square kilometres (114 square miles) threatening thousands of structures.
Emergency services and the National Guard have reportedly rescued more than 200 people trapped by the flames over the weekend.
