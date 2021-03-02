-
USA: Washington “recalibrated the relationship” with Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi murder – WH spox
The White House press secretary said that the US current administration ‘recalibrated the relationship’ with Saudi Arabia even prior the report on journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, Washington DC, Monday.
“Our national security team, believes that going after the network responsible for these actions is the best way to prevent a crime like this from ever happening again,” Jen Psaki explained, referring to sanctions already imposed on Saudi officials.
“We have also conveyed very clearly and candidly through diplomatic channels that this absolutely can never happen again, that our relationship will be different from what it has been in the past, and that we are going to be, of course, hold the option of holding Saudi Arabia to their commitment to put reforms in place and make progress moving forward,” Psaki said.
Dissident journalist Khashoggi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to prepare documents for his upcoming marriage, but he was never seen alive again. According to the recently declassified US intelligence report, Saudi crown prince approved the killing. Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador in turn said that the report doesn’t prove the accusations.
