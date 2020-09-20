USA: “We should abide by Ruth Bader Ginsburg”s wishes” – Mourners rally outside Supreme Court

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A large crowd of mourners rallied outside the US Supreme Court building in Washington DC on Saturday, to honour late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and demand for her seat not to be filled until the next election.

Mourners were seen holding handles, placing flowers on a makeshift memorial, and holding up signs reading “Protect the court, defend the future.”

“I will fight” chanted the crowd, along with Elizabeth Warren, US Senator from Massachusetts.

“We believe in what she had to say and we believe in the power of the Supreme Court to do what is right, and part of that means that the American people should have a say in the president of the United States before she is replaced,” said one of the mourners.

“We hope that we are continuing her dying wish to wait until after the inauguration for this seat to be filled and we hope that people take very seriously the need to have someone fair, independent, and qualified,” said Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women.

Ginsburg’s final statement just days before her death, dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera, was: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Justice Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman to hold the position, and her death coincided with the eve of Rosh Hashanah, a holiday that commemorates the Jewish New Year.

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington D.C. of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, at age 87, on Friday.

