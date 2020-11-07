-
USA: “We’re going to win this race”- Biden
Democratic candidate for President of the United States Joe Biden delivered an address to the nation from Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday.
Joe Biden is currently narrowly ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. A win in these states would guarantee the former vice president the 270 electoral college votes needed for the victory.
*MORE TO FOLLOW*
