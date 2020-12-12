USA: Woman arrested after BLM protesters hit by car in Manhattan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: @dinaregine Twitter

A woman could be seen being arrested after she allegedly hit BLM protesters with her car on Friday.

According to local reports, a number of injured protesters were taken to hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A passer-by can be heard in the video shouting that “five” protesters were hit by the perpetrator.

#BLM #arrest #Manhattan

Video ID: 20201211-092

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201211-092

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly