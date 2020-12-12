-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
USA: Woman arrested after BLM protesters hit by car in Manhattan
Mandatory credit: @dinaregine Twitter
A woman could be seen being arrested after she allegedly hit BLM protesters with her car on Friday.
According to local reports, a number of injured protesters were taken to hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A passer-by can be heard in the video shouting that “five” protesters were hit by the perpetrator.
