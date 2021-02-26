-
EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout - 13 hours ago
Coronavirus pandemic: France may impose further regional lockdowns in worst-hit areas - 13 hours ago
Ivory Coast election: Law encourages women to take part in politics - 13 hours ago
Vaccine research: Drug companies developing vaccines to fight new strains - 13 hours ago
Minimum wage hike to be dropped from US Covid-19 relief plan - 13 hours ago
Meet Sofia, the 7 y/o powerlifter from Yekaterinburg shifting expectations with ease - 14 hours ago
Hundreds of schoolchildren kidnapped in Nigeria’s Zamfara state | DW News - 14 hours ago
Victory for Dutch government over legal challenge to COVID curfew - 14 hours ago
Hong Kong: Public scepticism over Sinovac COVID jab - 14 hours ago
Some minority communities in the UK reluctant to get COVID jab - 14 hours ago
Vaccine research: Drug companies developing vaccines to fight new strains
As highly transmissible #coronavirus #variants sweep across the world, scientists are racing to understand why these new versions of the virus are spreading faster, and what this could mean for vaccine efforts. Drug companies have already engaged #research to fight new strains.
